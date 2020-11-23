Amaechi expresses disappointment at Agege sub-station ‘slow pace of work’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Lagos

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Monday, continued his routine inspection tour of railway projects on the Lagos-Ibadan axis.

Accompanied by the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engineer Fidet Okhiria; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, amongst others, the inspection commenced at the Ebute-Metta Railway Complex, where significant work has been done including tiling and plastering.

At the Agege substation, the Minister expressed dismay at what he called the slow pace of work, even as he told officials of the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC that he will return on-site on December 23 to ascertain the level of progress made.

