Alleged unusual deaths in Enugu Ezike: We’ve sent patients’ samples for investigation – Enugu govt

Following reports of alleged unusual deaths in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, the State Ministry of Health said it has collected samples from patients and sent to the National Reference Laboratory for investigation. Igbo-Eze North LGA shares a boundary with Kogi State.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, added that the State Rapid Response Team of the Ministry visited Igbo-Eze North LGA and met with the LGA Rapid Response Team, disclosing that “on-the-spot-check and outbreak investigation have revealed a number of deaths from an illness with symptoms suggestive of a disease of Public Health Importance”.

Dr. Obi stated that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed “and is collaborating with the Enugu State Ministry of Health at the LGA to investigate and control the reports”.

The Health Commissioner therefore assured the general public that the Ministry is on top of the situation and will continue to inform them as facts emerge.

