Alleged assault: Imo lawmaker gets bail

Kindly Share This Story:

An Imo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of 500,000 to a lawmaker in the state, Heclus Okoro, charged with assault.

Chief Magistrate O. D. Okoroji granted the bail while ruling on Okoro’s application.

Okoro, who represents Ohaji/Egbema Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, was arraigned on Monday on an eight-count charge bordering on assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The court had remanded the lawmaker in a correctional facility pending the ruling.

Okoro’s bail application was filed by his counsel, Mr Callistus Osondu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoro was arrested on Friday following a violent altercation between him and the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele).

The case has been adjourned until Dec. 16 for substantive hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: