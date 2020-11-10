Alarm of alleged arrest a mere ruse – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition Against Fake Activists (CAFA) has rubbished alarm of arrest raised by some persons, describing it as a mere ruse.

CAFA demanded that these persons be urgently placed under watch due to the “conditions that can no longer be ignored”.

The group said this has become paramount following a tweet in which the said person falsely accused the Defence Intelligence Agency, Police and Department of State Services (DSS) of plotting to murder him in the course of an expected arrest.

CAFA made the disclosure at a press conference delivered by Executive Director, Comrade Olarewaju Bakare, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “His false claim that a bounty has been placed on his head is meant to make it appear as if the security agencies are after him when he reality he has been allowed such latitude. If he was not arrested for all his inciting tweets that contributed to causing chaos with the #EndSARS protests, we wonder what makes him think he was important enough to attract a bounty.

“But after a review of his accusatory tweet, we became suspicious that there might be underlying conditions that can no longer be ignored with the recent events and incidents around him.

The Coalition said its concern was deepened by reliable information that he had plunged into depression after he was prevented from absorbing the #EndSARS Protests into his personal movement.

“We learnt from people close to him that he now soliloquises since the day he was stopped from wearing his apparels at a #EndSARS protest, which left him feeling diminished, ridiculed and disgraced. It was mentioned that he repeatedly mutters to himself something about ‘ending it all'”.

CAFA added that, “While any incident of self-harm on his part will not affect anything in Nigeria in any way, CAFA is of the view that the rabble-rousers in Nigeria should not be gifted a martyr like he is attempting to do. He must therefore be immediately placed under round the clock watch”.

Kindly Share This Story: