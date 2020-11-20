Akwa Ibom govt takes sustainable agriculture to hinterlands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

As follow-up on the recent training of agribusiness operators under Agribusiness Enterprise Development Programme, AEDP, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State government in collaboration with Elkanis and Partners, the state government has outlined plans to engage supervisors for agriculture and local government agric officers to introduce sustainable farming in the hinterlands.

This, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, explained would encourage such farmers go into commercial farming.

Addressing the first batch of AEDP graduates in her office, the commissioner noted that “after the swearing in of local government chairmen and appointment of supervisors, we will invite supervisors for agriculture for training whether they are agric-based or not, from there we will penetrate all the wards.

“They must develop a farm in all the wards and local government areas.

“Any moment from now we want to ensure government agric lands all over the state are well utiIised to ensure food sufficiency.

“Trainees from this programme will be hired to work on those farms which will create jobs and upscale food productivity.”

Dr. Edet thanked Governor Emmanuel for making agriculture take its rightful place in the state.

She revealed that the success of agriculture in the state is only made possible by Governor Emmanuel whom she said understands that agriculture is the only means of reducing poverty.

She hailed the trainees for showing commitment and promised to engage them in the state government one-million-onions-stands cultivation plan.

The Commissioner revealed that the essence of engaging the graduated trainees is to impact them with more knowledge in order to enable them begin their onions farming.

Meanwhile, report of the week-long training presented to the Commissioner for Agriculture by the Programme Director, AEDP, Mr. Ekanikpong Ben, indicated that the programme is focusing primarily on key value chains in the agricultural sector including vegetables, crop and livestock production.

Mr. Ben averred that Ministry of Agriculture/AEDP training programme will strengthen business linkages among producers, processors and aggregators; reinforce existing business network and increase their competitiveness through improved access to knowledge, technology, land and seedlings.

He explained that “For sustainable economic growth in Akwa Ibom, agribusiness operators need the capacity to produce, process and sell high-quality goods to meet the market demand.

The report also showed that the graduated trainees were trained in five different areas such as GIS, drone and tech application in agriculture; crop production and management; livestock production and management; agro-products processing/ packaging; and agribusiness financing, market access and business development.

