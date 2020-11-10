Akwa Ibom NLC stands down two weeks ultimatum to govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Akwa lbom State Council has resolved to withdraw the 14-day ultimatum to the State Government to address outstanding workers’ demands and other labour issues.

The resolution of the union contained in a communique’ issued at the end of its State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of November 9, 2020 signed by its Chairperson Comrade Sunny James and Acting Secretary, Comrade Iboro Ibara.

According to the communique’ which was made available to newsmen in Uyo, the union decided to withdraw the two weeks ultimatum to enable the negotiation Committee set up by government to complete its work.

It stressed that the State Executive Council after reviewing the 14-days Ultimatum issued on October, 26, 2020, thanked the state Government for setting up a negotiation team to handle its 13-points demand and other labour issues.

The communique’ added that, “The State Executive Council (SEC) meeting acknowledged the commencement of payment of the 2020 Leave Grant to workers in some Ministeries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It also acknowledged the commitment given by the Government to commence payment of outstanding leave grants to workers of the Unified Local Government system as well as Primary School Teachers, and the implementation of promotions and payment of arrears to workers in some MDAs.

” The meeting further cknowledged the receipt of appointment letters by up to 200 out of the 403 Local Government health workers, who were delisted from the payroll in July, 2019, and the commitment given by the Government to commence payment of death benefits of Primary School Teachers to the next-of-kin.

“It acknowledged the State Government’s commitment to the settlement of the issue of the four sacked Labour Leaders of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Onna Local Government Area.

“State Executive Council-in-session observed further, that action on the above-stated items, as well as on all other demands can be completed within the 30-days window which the Committee has to do its work.

“Consequently, SEC-in-session resolved that the 14-days Ultimatum which would expires by 12.00 midnight 9th November, 2020 be stood down to enable the negotiation Committee to complete its work.

“At the expiration of 30 days beginning from Wednesday, November, 11, 2020, the relevant organs of Congress shall meet to review the Committee’s Report and direct as appropriate”

The Akwa Ibom NLC had threatened that workers in the state government employ would embark on indefinite strike if government failed to address their demands.

Vanguard

