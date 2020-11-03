Akwa Ibom begins payment of N50,000 to 1,250 vulnerable households.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has commenced the payment of fifty thousand naira, N50,000, cash transfer each to one thousand two hundred and fifty vulnerable families in the state.

The programme is facilitated by the Centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research (CCCRN) and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Integrated Child Health and Social Service (ICHSSA) for orphans and vulnerable children (OVC).

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on multilateral and donor agencies, Mr Ndiana-Abasi Udom, flagged off the programme in Uyo.

Udom said the scheme is aimed at ensuring that orphans and vulnerable children are cared for and protected by their households, communities, local and state governments.

He explained that the households were selected across 14 local government areas for the pilot programme, adding that more households would benefit from the transfer programme.

He listed the benefitting local councils to include Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Okobo, Eket, Mbo, Oron, Oruk Anam, Ibesikpo Asutan, Mkpat Enin, Ukanafun, Obot Akara, Itu, Nsit Ubium and Ini.

“It is expected that this project will improve households, food consumption needs and the general wellbeing of the beneficiaries’ households”, Udom stressed.

The ceremony was witnessed by attendance by the State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiahkpan, CCCRN Chief of Party, Dr Adekoya Peters and various implementing partners of USAID and United Nations.

