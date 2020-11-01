Akungba crash claims 16 lives ― FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has confirmed that 16 persons died in the last weekend auto crash in Akungba in Akoko south-west council area of Ondo State.

Recall that the crash occurred at Ibaka area of the community on Saturday evening.

Police image-maker, Tee Leo lkoro, had confirmed eight casualties as at Saturday night noting that more persons were still trapped under the crashed trailer.

However, a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer on behalf of the Corps Marshal said the crash which was due to brake failure and loss of control claimed 16 lives.

Lamenting the huge loss of lives and damage to properties occasioned by the unfortunate but avoidable occurrence, Oyeyemi explained that the crash occurred at about 6.30 pm when a DAF Truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market and crashed into a Toyota Camry saloon car, Toyota corolla and 3 other motorcycles.

“The fatal crash involved a total of 23 people comprising of 11 male adults, 3 male children, 7 female adult and 2 female children.

“Out of the 23 people involved, a total of 7 people comprising of 3 male adults, 3 female adult and 1 male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taking to the hospital.

“While 16 people got killed comprising of 8 male adults, 2 male children, 4 female adult and 2 female children and the dead bodies have been deposited at Specialist Hospital Ikare and General Hospital Iwaro Oka mortuaries respectively by FRSC emergency rescue teams.

Oyeyemi, however, urged Administrators of Local Governments in the country to relocate markets from the highways against the backdrop of Akungba ghastly road accident that claimed 16 lives.

He said this was necessary to reduce fatalities of road accidents on highways noting that this will help the existing operational efforts of the FRSC towards enhancing the safety of the entire motoring population.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps “is concerned with the rising statistics of innocent citizens who have lost their lives as a result of building markets close to the highways and has since initiated impact-oriented operational strategies to curb the menace.”

He, however, lamented that the strategies no matter how good, would not yield desired results if the government at the grassroots did not rise to the responsibility of relocating those markets.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, the Corps Marshal advised road users to be more disciplined, maintain their vehicles regularly and maintain prescribed speed limits at all times especially crowded places like markets.

