Akume promises to support AUDA/NEPAD’s second Peer Review

Nigeria’s performance scored high in APRM

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen George Akume, yesterday, promised to support New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Union Development Agency, AUDA/NEPAD, second review process of Nigeria.

Akume made the promise in a statement signed by Deputy Director, Press, Mrs Osagie Jacobs, where he appreciated the move by AUDA/NEPAD to seek collaboration with his Ministry and also expressed optimism that with the mandates of AUDA/NEPAD if properly implemented the impact will consolidate and add value to the developmental efforts of the Federal Government.

According to the statement AUDA-NEPAD has the mandate to identify and work with key partners in the public and private sectors to facilitate and monitor the implementation of African Union flagship programmes at the country level. This is with the view to eradicate poverty, enhance economic prosperity to place African countries on the path of sustainable development.

Earlier speaking was the Chief Executive Officer of New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Union Development Agency, AUDA/NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, explained why they needed collaboration with the Federal Ministry of

Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, which is basically for better service delivery to Nigerians.

Akobundu also said that the collaboration was necessitated as a result of the on-going second review process of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which collaborative effort by the two organizations is needed in the area of advocacy for drafting of the National Programme of Action (NPoA) that would enhance good governance, policy formulation and sustainable growth and development.

“AUDA-NEPAD also requires partnership with the support mission for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU,”, she said.

Meanwhile, she scored Nigeria high based on what she described as tremendous progress in the first African Peer Review Mechanism, APRM, process, upon which AUDA-NEPAD also requires partnership with the support mission for signing of a MoU.

Vanguard News Nigeria

