Akeredolu, Oke commiserate with Senator Ndoma-Egba over death of wife

…six others in Ondo ghastly accident

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed his condolence to the family of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Amaka Ndoma-Egba in an auto crash in Ondo state.

Akeredolu equally expressed the same to all those who lost loved ones in the ghastly crash at Ore.

Recall that Amaka Ndoma Egba and six others died in an auto crash which occurred near the military check point along Ore-Okitipupa highway in Odigbo council area of Ondo State.

They flew to Akure for the burial ceremony of the mother of the governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, Chief Olusola Oke scheduled to hold on Saturday ( today).

Four persons including Amaka, were said to have died in the bus conveying her and others while three others died in two other vehicles that were crushed by a truck.

No fewer than eight others were critically injured in the crash.

The governor in a statement signed by his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo also sympathised with Chief Olusola Oke, SAN over the sad event involving friends and well-wishers en route the burial ceremony of his dear mother.

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Governor Akeredolu said the death of Mrs Ndoma-Egba is particularly, a big blow to friends, associates and professional colleagues of Senator Ndoma-Egba with whom he has shared a level of commonality.

Describing the deaths as shocking and devastating, he said his thoughts and prayers are with his long-standing friend Senator Ndoma-Egba, the children and indeed, family members of all the victims involved in the accident.

“This is a shared moment of sobriety and hurt of immeasurable magnitude of our collective emotions. The Government and the good people of Ondo State are no doubt, devastated and shocked at this incident.

“Our hearts and prayers, as well as thoughts as Government and people of Ondo State, are with the Ndoma-Egba family as well as other affected families. No words, no words, indeed, can heal this deep cut; only self consolation and stronger faith in God can do”, Akeredolu said.

He prayed God to grant the former Senate Leader and all affected, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

Also, Olusola Oke in a statement said “We receive the death of some of our guests who were to attend the funeral of our mother, Rev Mariam Ayo Oke, with profound shock.

” The families of Oke, Ayeni-Oliken, Alagwe and Aribo hereby express their condolences to the families of the departed. We pray to God to console the families they left behind and wish those who sustained injury quick recovery.

” Though it was the desire of the families to give Mama a befitting burial, the families have, in honour of the memory of our departed guests, decided to have a low keyed funeral ceremony.

The statement by Hon Banjo Ayeni on behalf of the Oke family said “We share in the pains of the families of the departed and pray that God will give their families the fortitude to bear their departure.

