Ahmed Omilana’s gift to humanity

Dr. Ahmed Omilana, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Fitplus Healthcare Limited, is a medical pacesetter.

For the medical expert, scientist and serial entrepreneur, the sky is the limit as he will go to any length to make sure he gives his all whether he is working on a new project or with a team of surgeons or consultant pathologists.

The Oke-Ogun, Oyo State-born Omilana has successfully navigated through business storms or whirlwinds any Nigerian investor can imagine.

With huge investment and turn-key projects in the health sector, Omilana set out early as an industry game-changer and a force who understands accurate, reliable and reproducible diagnostics results are keys to better healthcare outcomes.

The recent unveiling of Fitplus Healthcare complex and state of the art medical infrastructure in Lagos was a manifestation of Omilana’s deep love for and commitment to Nigeria’s health sector.

At the inauguration, Fitplus Healthcare Board of Directors was given a standing ovation by the creme de la creme of the medical profession, including the executives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for his fast pace and achievements.

Highly respected in medical circles and government institutions for his business acumen and an avalanche of laurels garnered from medical institutions in the United Kingdom and the United States of America is famed for his devotion to technology innovation.

