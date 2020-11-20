Agric-tech coy unveils new investment platform, centavestng

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Farmcenta, Nigeria’s fastest rowing agri-tech company, has unveiled a new investment platform, Centavestng geared towards creating sustainable wealth for investors.

Centavestng is an investment platform designed to connect investors with several investment opportunities in agriculture, real estate, transportation and other major business sectors.

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akinyemi Ademola, existing investors on the Farmcenta platform will not need to create a new account when migrating to Centavestng. “All their data will be successfully moved to the Centavestng platform after acceptance.

“They would also still have access to products on the Farmcenta platform and other investment subscription opportunities to be unveiled on the Centavestng platform. However, new investors will be required to sign up directly on the Centavestng platform.

Centavestng is aiming to achieve the status of a top-notch investment platform that provides profitable opportunities towards increasing financial capacity and stability for potential investors. The ultimate goal is to support resource mobilisation for the Sustainable Development Goals agenda.

They are focused on building a better future by presenting profitable investment opportunities for stakeholders to make decent returns while contributing to social good”.

To this effect, Akinyemi said, “changes are currently being made in their mode of operations to proffer superior solutions to problems, meet the needs of their subscribers and ensure the overall quality of services.”

The CEO explained that Centavestng is innovatively designed to replicate the current business model of Farmcenta across other sectors, connecting investors with unique and profitable opportunities to earn decent returns and also contribute to social good, across different sectors. “These opportunities are open to everyone to profitably participate.

