ENDSARS: Again, Lai Mohammed questions CNN integrity, demands evidence of story

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Wednesday asked the Cable News Network, CNN, an international cable television channel, to present the evident of its story, alleging that soldiers massacred #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate, on 20th October 2020.

Mohammed equally noted that CNN violated the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance, noting that the reputable organization was caught spreading fake news without proper investigation

Disclosing this on NTA, (Nigerian Television Authority) Mohammed asked CNN to provide the evident of dead bodies allegedly killed by soldiers.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? Where are the bodies?”.

His words: “It shows that they (CNN) are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? Where are the bodies? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.

‘They did the story without contacting the Federal Government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.

“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape.

“We are accusing them (CNN) of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media. CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got.

“We are confident in our position.”

The aftermath of #EndSARS Lai Mohammed Minister of Information and Culture Live on NTA Good Morning Nigeria.

live stream https://t.co/YcSbKoktp5 pic.twitter.com/ODA8CViRQx — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) November 25, 2020

