Again Jonathan says, ‘nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen’

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Friday repeated what he said in 2015, during his Presidential campaign election.

Jonathan who contested against President Muhammadu Buhari and lost, said: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen”. Jonathan’s statement cannot be unconnected with the ongoing United States, elections.

Recall that the Presidential candidate of the Republican, Donald Trump who of course is the American President has condemned the ongoing election, faulting many practices and procedures of the election.

He had once said that he would never concede defeat, if Biden (a Democrat) wins. Currently Biden is leading him with a very wide margin as vote counting continues in some states.

However, having ascertained the tone of Trump’s statement and recent conversations, Jonathan in what can be described as a philosophical thought, gives his unfiltered advice.

According to him: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors. GEJ”

