Breaking News
Translate

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1.99m ― Africa CDC

On 6:04 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1.99m ― Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,986,864.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 47,647.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency, a total of 1,676,584 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

ALSO READ: I won’t allow repeat of #EndSARS Protests in Nigeria, Buhari assures

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

[Xinhua/NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!