Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1.99m ― Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,986,864.
The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 47,647.
According to the continental disease control and prevention agency, a total of 1,676,584 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.
The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.
The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it noted.
The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.
[Xinhua/NAN]