Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.98m – Centre

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 1,977,165, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 47,375 as of Monday.

A total of 1,664,801 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, according to the agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria

