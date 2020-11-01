African Youth Day: It’s time for us to build a better continent — Amb Nihi tells Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Amb. Oladele John Nihi has commended the steadfastness and dedication of youths across Nigeria to the development of Africa while urging them to join hands in building a better continent.

Nihi stated this while addressing some group of reporters in Abuja, Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of this year’s African Youths Day, which marks the beginning of the African Youth Month.

The Youth Commissioner said he sees a need for Africa Youth Leaders not to relent in carrying youths in their respective countries along, for more meaningful youth participation at all levels.

“Judging from this year’s Theme: “Youth Voices, Actions, Engagement: Building A Better Africa” there is no doubt that youths across the continent have finally awoken to issues that concern them the most. A perfect illustration would be the mother of all protests (#EndSARS) that took place in Nigeria weeks ago; which brought the government and activities in the country to a standstill. This alone is evidence that youths are now willing and ready to be more involved than before, in most especially governance,” he said.

The youth leader further urged youths across Africa to take advantage of the 4Es; which includes Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement.

According to him, “it is the aim of the African Union to get One million youths actively involved in the four key areas by 2021.”

“As we celebrate the African Youth Day today, and preparing ourselves to get involved with the 4Es, there is no better way to be engaged than being actively involved in politics. I am urging we as youths to take the issue of governance more seriously in our respective countries” Amb. Nihi stated.

The Youth Commissioner also extended his warmest regards to Nigeria Youths; as the country marks her first edition of Nigerian Youths Day while assuring that youths across Africa are proud of Nigerian Youths; as they have successfully distinguished themselves and set a pace for other African countries to follow.

“Congratulations to African Youths; as we shall be more dedicated to building a better Africa,” he concluded.

Vanguard News

