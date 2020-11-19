African duo, ‘The Savage Brothers’ dazzle in new stunning photos

Kindly Share This Story:

Multi talented duo and twins, Adelo Braxon and Simeon Braxon otherwise known as TSB (The Savage Brothers) have over the last 6 years been a moving force and hip hop power house across the African continent.

In a few days, Friday, November 27th to be precise, their next smash hit single, ‘Manya’ will be released under their new record label called Billy Gang Music (BGM)

With their new project almost ready to drop the duo explains that, “our forthcoming project is a brilliant fusion of Afro-High Life and its titled “Manya”.

Speaking further, “we get our inspiration from things around us and sometimes how we feel. We also explore different genres which is what led us to become musicians in the first place. Our passion for music, creativity and the vision to bring people together and put a smile on people’s faces is our major driving force” they said.

TSB “The Savage Brothers” started music back in their junior high school days, attended talent shows and earned bragging rights from winning countless rap battles. So far, they have released over 23 songs since they dropped their debut album 6-years ago.

Their first song release in Nigeria is a song titled “Gborosho” followed by “Who Dash You” featuring X- PROJECT, but TBS are fondly known for their smash hit club banger released in Lagos titled “Its Allowed”.

The Savage Brothers have consistently said they will love to work with P Square because they grow up looking up to them and they’re hopeful it will happen.

They recently released new photos in anticipation of their new project.

