AFIDFF appoints new president

By Ebele Orakpo

African International Documentary Festival Foundation, AFIDFF, a global organisation tasked with discovering, training and empowering talented under-privileged filmmakers and documentarians, to tell the African story and project them to global prominence, has appointed Mr. Oliver Musila Litondo as the new president of the organisation.

Litondo, who has starred in several movies alongside Oscar winners such as Sidney Poitier and Michael Cain, is the President of Nairobi, Kenya-based Lakewood Films, an international company with offices in the USA. A legend in his field, Litondo has directed and acted in so many blockbusters. Sequel to the call for candidates for the position of a new president and following various nominations and exercises, Mr. Litondo emerged the winner for the position of president.

Mr. Litondo, an outstanding leader whose dedication and commitment to the film and media industry is exceptional, will serve for a period of three years. His extensive media background and development skills will help AFIDFF strengthen and channel partnership, build and develop the existing structure and further help in achieving AFIDFF’s organizational goals.

He takes over from Dr. Janice Marie Collins, who has served as president since 2017. The Board of Directors expressed its deep gratitude to Dr. Janice for her great leadership over the last three years. Her accomplishment will have a long-lasting impact on the organisation.

