Adloyalty Business Network hosts 3rd national real estate conference

Adloyalty Business Network, Nigeria’s first Independent Real Estate Network Marketing Firmheld her 3rd annual Real Estate Conference; ACCELERATE 2020 on Wednesday the 18th of November 2020.

The one-dayvirtual conference was designed to educate, inspire, and equip Real Estate Sales professionals with a variety of skills that will better position them to Turbocharge their career. Hundreds of realtors of Adloyalty Business Network had the opportunity to listen to experts in Digital Marketing, Sales, and Client Management.

The conference started at about 10:15am with an opening speech from Dr. Freeman Osonuga the CEO of Adloyalty Business Network and the convener of the Conference ‘’I am very excited to welcome new and returning attendees to our 3rd annual Real Estate Conference. During the next few hours of this life-changing and career-shifting event, I’m excited to announce that you are about to be exposed to the hidden secrets of succeeding in the real estate business’’. He further advised the online participants to avoid any form of distractions.

The first speaker, Dr.BukolaAdewakuna digital marketing expert spoke extensively on the various methods of hacking Instagram for explosive marketing. She further explained the nitty-gritty of using social media as a means of attracting great clients and closing sales.

The second speaker,Dr. Shogo, a life coach, spoke on various methods of attracting and retaining clients forever. He divulged the fundamental Pillars of client Attraction which is a very useful tool in the real estate career. He went on to share timely advice and quotes on how to make a name and excel in the real estate business.

The last speaker, Paul Foha well-sought after sales coach in Nigeria, exposed the secrets of the growth mindset versus the fixed mindset. He extensively discussed the mindset that inhibits realtors from making sales or even retain clients. Paul Foh challenged real estate consultants to embrace productivity and creativity. He exposed various strategies to sell and to excel in the real estate career. A tea/coffee break was allowed in between the sessions and recharge cards were distributed to the online attendees.

The MD of Adloyalty Business Network, Dr. Freeman Osonuga in his closing remark thanked all that were able to attend both online and offline, he expressed gratitude to the speakers, the learning and development team, volunteers, and staff of Adloyalty Business Network for making the conference a great success.

The conference which ended at about 2:30pm was followed by various great reviews and positive feedbackshas been sent to the Adloyalty Business Network for the successful and insightful conference.

