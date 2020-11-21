Adjogbe commiserates with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s demise 

By Festus Ahon
IMMEDIATE past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has condoled with former Senate Leader and Chairman of NDDC, Sen. Victor Ndola-Egba over the demise of his wife, Amaka.
The deceased was reported to have been involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Benin-Ore Road.
Adjogbe in a condolence message issued through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, expressed shock over the sudden death of the wife.
He said: “The news of the passing of Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba came to me with rude shock as she was a very jovial personality, full of life.”
“She was a mother to all with endearing attributes of humility, kindness, patience, and care.
“While I am consoled by the fact that she led a good life, it is my prayer that the Almighty God grants the entire Ndoma-Egba family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. And may the good Lord grant her eternal rest. Amen”.