Adjogbe commiserates with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s demise 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has condoled with former Senate Leader and Chairman of NDDC, Sen. Victor Ndola-Egba over the demise of his wife, Amaka.

The deceased was reported to have been involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Benin-Ore Road.

Also read:

Adjogbe in a condolence message issued through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, expressed shock over the sudden death of the wife.

He said: “The news of the passing of Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba came to me with rude shock as she was a very jovial personality, full of life.”

“She was a mother to all with endearing attributes of humility, kindness, patience, and care.

“While I am consoled by the fact that she led a good life, it is my prayer that the Almighty God grants the entire Ndoma-Egba family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. And may the good Lord grant her eternal rest. Amen”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: