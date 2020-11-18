ADC appoints new DNC diaspora engagement

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has appointed Hon Kenneth Gbandi as the Deputy National Chairman Diaspora Engagement.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman and Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, National Secretary, ADC. The statement said that this appointment will provide transformational leadership that will bring about a better Nigeria.

It maintained that the intention is to provide Nigerians in diaspora the over-due and all-important opportunity to participate in the highest decision-making organ of ADC, and assure Diaspora political participation at all levels of the polity and to avail ADC varied and sophisticated knowledge from across continents.

The statement reads: “Our decision follows your track records and expertise in Diaspora organizing and leadership. We have followed your life of service and leadership as the President of Nigerians in Diaspora Germany (NIDO Germany) and the continental Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Europe (NIDO Europe).

“The accomplishments of the Nigerians in the Diaspora during the years of your leadership are phenomenal. ADC will like you to replicate same feat in your new position as we hope to build the biggest and most resourceful diaspora network across the globe.

“We like to inform you that, ADC is currently the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria in terms of national spread, and the 4th in elected persons. We hope that with ADC-DN, your appointment will interface properly with Nigerians in Diaspora across the 5 continents to embrace the party and become a catalyst in the transformation of our country Nigeria.

“ADC has its peculiar DNA which includes; Responsibility, Transparency, Endurance, Innovation and Inclusion. These are the values that guide all ADC members and to which we expect all ADC-DN members to fit.”

