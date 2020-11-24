Adamawa proposes N16bn for rural, urban roads

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa State Government has proposed the sum of N16.2 billion for urban and rural road projects in the 2021 fiscal year.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri made the disclosure during the presentation of the 2021 budget at the state House of Assembly on Monday.

He said that the importance of good road networks in the economic development of the state could not be overemphasised.

“The present outcry of our people for improved road networks in the urban centres and link roads in rural areas to facilitate easy movement of both human and farm produce is justified.

“Government will invest substantially in maintaining and upgrading the standard of the roads in 2021.

“To make a significant intervention in this sub-sector, the government has proposed to spend N16,002 billion on urban and rural roads,” he said.

According to him, the government has carried out the construction of some new urban roads and flyovers to urbanise the city in the year.

He said that government also made some progress in the rehabilitation of some road networks in Jimeta, Yola, Jada, Numan, Hong, MIchika, Madagali and other Local Government Areas of the state.

Fintiri stated that the ongoing projects, when completed, would ease traffic congestion and beautify the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri presented a N140 billion ‘Budget of Stabilisation’ for the 2021 fiscal year to the assembly for consideration and passage.

