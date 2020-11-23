Adamawa budgets N140bn for 2021 fiscal year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Monday presented the sum of N140,034,404,440 as the 2021 budget estimates.

Presenting the budget “Christened the budget of Stabilisation” before the state house of assembly, Monday, governor Fintiri said the proposal which is the second he presented in his tenure will consolidate the socio-economic developments he has instituted in the state.

Reviewing the performances of the 2020 budget, the governor said the budget has been revised from N180bn to N140bn as a result of the incursion of the COVID-19 pandemic into the state.

He disclosed that from January to September 2020, the state has received a total of N87,314,384987 which it uses for both personnel cost and capital projects.

Fintiri noted that in other to release funds for capital development, his government will reduce the cost of running the government by 40 per cent.

Receiving the budget proposal, Speaker Adamawa state House of Assembly, Mr Iya Abubakar, described it as realistic with the yearnings and aspiration of the people of the state.

The Speaker called on the Governor to give special attention to the issue of primary school teachers in the 2021 budget to enable them to give sound foundation to the children of the state.

Iya Abubakar assured the executive quick deliberation and passage of the proposed draft.

Vanguard News Nigeria

