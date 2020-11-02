Accident, mystery deaths claim 33 lives in Ondo, Delta, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Festus Ahon & Bose Adelaja

It was a tragic weekend in Ondo, Delta and Lagos states as no fewer than 33 lives were lost to motor accident and mysterious deaths in the three states

While 16 persons died in auto crash in Akungba in Akoko South-West council area of Ondo State, Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State have been in panic following the mysterious deaths of over 15 persons in the past two weeks in the area.

This came as two adult males lost their lives while an unidentified three-year-old girl, her mother and others were yesterday rescued in a multiple accident at Al-Maruf bus-stop, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The Ondo accident, which occurred Saturday evening, according the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, claimed 16 lives. The state Police command image maker, Tee Leo lkoro, had Saturday night confirmed eight casualties, noting that more people were still trapped under the crashed trailer.

However, a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the corps Public Education Officer on behalf of the Corps Marshal, said the crash, which was due to break failure and loss of control claimed 16 lives.

Lamenting the huge loss of lives and damage to property by the unfortunate but avoidable accident, Oyeyemi explained that the accident occurred at about 6.30 pm when a DAF truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into stalls in the market and crashed into a Toyota Camry saloon car, Toyota Corolla and three motorcycles.

He said: “The fatal crash involved a total of 23 persons comprising of 11 male adults, three male children, seven female adults and two female children. Of the 23 people involved, a total of seven people comprising three male adults, three female adults and a male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital.”

Mysterious death claims 15 lives in Delta

Residents of Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State have been thrown into panic following the mysterious deaths of over 15 persons between 18 and 25 years of age in the past two weeks.

However, the state government has assured residents that it would do everything possible to solve the problem.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, gave the assurance, yesterday, when he led a team of public health officials to Ute Okpu with the view to unraveling the mysterious disease that had claimed the lives of over 15 persons.

Ononye said: “Delta State government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, which prompted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the state Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effect containment measures.”

Briefing the Obi of Ute Okpu, HRM Obi Solomon Chukwuka I, of the governor’s directive to upgrade the Comprehensive Health Centre in Ute -Okpu to a full hospital, he called on members of the community and residents of the state to observe good hygiene as the dry season approached.

The state Epidemiologist, Dr. Richard Ikwuogu said though a suspicion of viral hemorrhagic fever or substance abuse, the outcome of the test on collected samples would give clear information on the disease and that would determine the next line of action .

On his part, HRM Obi Solomon Chukwuka I, thanked Governor Okowa for giving the directive for the health centre in his domain to be upgraded, expressing relief that government’s intervention through the visit had brought hope to them and assurance that the disease would be curbed.

2 die, mum, three year-old girl rescued in Lagos

Meanwhile, two adult males have lost their lives while an unidentified three-year-old girl, her mother and others were, yesterday, rescued in multiple accidents at Al-Maruf bus-stop, Iyana- Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The incident, which occurred inward Abule-Egba at about noon involved a truck laden with crates of beer, three cars and an LT bus.

Apart from the injured victims, six male adults who were occupants of a car were said to have escaped death by whiskers as their car escaped being crushed.

The remains of one of the dead persons, Christopher Eyor, was said to have been handed over to his relatives on request while the other was deposited at the morgue.

An eye witness, Mr. Adisa Adakeja, said the truck was heading inward Abule-Egba when the driver of a Honda car from Aboru with six occupants driving recklessly emerged suddenly on the Almaroof bridge, the truck whose driver was negotiating a bend at that time was hit from the rear. But while trying to maneuver his ways and avoid damage, the truck driver hit the LT bus and private car dealing to facility.

Vanguard

