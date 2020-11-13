Access Bank presented with Sustainability Certification at World Development Finance Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s leader in Sustainability, Access Bank PLC was presented with the certificate for achieving the highest level of sustainability certification under the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) program at the World Development Finance Forum (WDDF) in Karlsruhe, Germany.

This feat makes Access Bank the first commercial bank in Africa to achieve this certification and is a major leap towards the achievement of its vision to become ‘The World’s Most-Respected African Bank’.

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, commented on the certification saying, “Access Bank’s approach to Sustainability is driven by our desire to impact lives positively now and in the future. We are committed to ensuring community health and prosperity whilst creating equitable green economies across Africa.”

Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, the Head, Sustainability at Access Bank reaffirmed that in line with the Bank’s mission, Access Bank will continue to strengthen its commitment towards supporting vibrant communities and influencing positive market transformation in the areas wherein it operates.

“The Bank’s investment in community development remains focused on addressing pressing societal issues and unlocking new market opportunities for our customers and communities, thereby, ensuring the economic viability of the nation. Furthermore, we will continue to propel the world towards a more sustainable path, whilst ensuring that no one is left behind in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other global sustainability standards,” she added.

Access Bank was also appointed a member of the International Council for SSCI. This council helps ensure that the work and strategies of certified institutions are in alignment with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development agendas.

