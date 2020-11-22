Abuja-Kaduna train: NRC apologises over failed locomotive

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has apologised to passengers that boarded the Abuja-Kaduna train which broke down due to a failed locomotive along the route on Saturday.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, in a statement, pledged NRC’s commitment to ensure there were no reoccurrences of such incidents in the future.

Okhiria also assured Nigerians that the failed locomotive would be fully operational on Monday.

“The locomotive’s turbocharger failed and we apologise for that. We are working hard to avoid such occurrences in the future and by Monday the train service would be operational.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Friday an Abuja-Kaduna train broke down, leaving passengers along the route stranded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

