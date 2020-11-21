Abuja-Kaduna train incident caused by failed locomotive ― NRC 

Kindly Share This Story:

***Apologises to passengers

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has attributed the incident on the Abuja-bound train on Saturday to a failed locomotive’s turbocharger, saying such incident will not occur again.

The train which took off from Kaduna reportedly stopped a few kilometres to Abuja, forcing passengers to disembark for a while amidst anxiety.

Reacting to the development, Managing Director of NRC, Engineer First Okhiria said the corporation was already working to forestall a future occurrence.

“The locomotive’s turbocharger failed and we apologise for that. We are working hard to avoid such occurrences in future, by Monday the train service would be operational,” he said.

Okhiria, however, assured Nigerians that by Monday, Nov.23, the failed locomotive would be fully operational stating that the incident didn’t affect the train operation.

He further apologised to the affected passengers and pledged NRC’s commitment to their safety at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

