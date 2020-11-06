Abuja court remands 7 #EndSARS protesters in jail till January 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Operatives of the FCT police command on Friday dispersed youths who stormed the National Assembly complex to resume the #EndSARS protest.

The youths had gathered at the complex to continue their demonstration against police brutality and demand for comprehensive reform in the country’s internal security architecture.

However, the security operatives fired tear gas canisters to disrupt the mass action and force them out of the scene.

Following the action of security operatives, the protesters, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, dispersed calmly.

They, however, vowed to continue in the struggle until the authorities yield to their demands.

Giving account of what transpired at the National Assembly, Sowore said: “We had completed the process when the police came and attacked us. We were leaving and from nowhere they brought in more reinforcements and started attacking.”

Asked if there were any casualties, Sowore said that security forces smashed the rear window of his car as he was leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, one of the protest coordinators, Raphael Adebayo, told Saturday Vanguard: “After peacefully inscribing #EndSARS at the front of the National Assembly and about to leave this morning, at least four protesters were arrested after the needless attack by the Nigerian Police in Abuja. When we say nothing has changed, this is exactly why.”

On the arrest made at the scene by the police, Adebayo said: “The police arrested five males and one female protester. They were immediately arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone II.

“The magistrate who presided over the matter remanded them in a correctional centre till January 2021.”

He, however, assured that the coalition would release further details on the charges preferred against the protesters after briefs from their lawyer.

Meanwhile, Our Correspondent gathered that one the arrested protesters, Oluwatosin Adeniji was tortured by the police because she refused to write a statement before her lawyer’s arrival.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS protesters stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja last weekend, singing solidarity songs and drawing graffiti on the streets.

