Abia Govt vows to recover looted health care equipment

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Government has vowed to recover health care equipment looted from the State Dental Center, Aba, and the Primary Health Authority office in Aba South council.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, explained that hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests in Aba, looted vaccines, X-ray machines, sterilizers, air conditioners, fans and other equipment as well as disposables and consumables.

He urged those who are in possession of the missing equipment to return them to the relevant offices or risk prosecution.

The Commissioner disclosed that most of the Primary Health Care and Dental equipment are fitted with trackable devices and will be recovered soon, if not voluntarily returned.

“We will soon arrest those in possession of the health care equipment because most of them are fitted with trackable devices. Members of the public are warned not to buy or any of the stolen items to avoid getting into trouble with the law. The looters can only run but we will arrest them.

Meanwhile, the Ukwa/Ngwa ethnic nationality of Abia State has condemned the level of destruction of private and public properties in Aba.

The group who have been cleaning up the debris in the city,described the destruction of the famous Aba town hall and other heritage sites as desecration of the land

Coordinator of the clean up exercise, Chief Uzo Ihuka, in an interview with Vanguard, said, “We cannot but weep at the extent of wanton destruction of our historical heritage, the Aba town hall which is over 100 years. For instance, Aba town hall was where the famous Aba Women riot of 1929 kicked off. Private residences, financial institutions and businesses were not spared. This violence resulted in loss of lives.

“Aba belongs to all of us, the indigenes and the inhabitants; the combination of all of us is what makes Aba thick. We must not also forget that Aba is our motherland, where everyone can come empty handed and rise to the peak of whatever trade they choose.

“We all should strive to leave a better Aba for our children as we inherited from our fathers. It is the fundamental right of the youths to protest but that right must be exercised within the armpit of the law. And we must not allow any ethnic agitation that will bring about wanton destruction of infrastructures like we have witnessed, to continue. Do not forget that destruction of properties and businesses can only create unemployment and backwardness. Development can only come in time of peace.”

Noting that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and make recommendations, the Ukwa Ngwa leader assured that victims of the destruction would get succour.

Vanguard

