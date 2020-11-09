A brief guide to GPS fleet tracking

Kindly Share This Story:

Advanced global positioning system or GPS has helped us create a technology tool that is used extensively by commercial motor vehicle operators for the management of assets such as vehicles, personnel and equipment.

Commonly referred to as GPS fleet tracking, this tool allows fleet management professionals to ensure the best possible utilization of their assets, improve productivity, and reduce costs.

GPS fleet tracking was performed for the first time way back in the 1980s. Recent advances in web-based technology and desktop computer systems have made this technology more affordable for the users. By tracking and locating an asset in real-time, it is possible to generate a wide spectrum of data related to reducing fuel costs, vehicle usage, predicting maintenance, determining time on site, and increasing productivity. Drivers can use this technology for more accurate reporting by sending forms directly via their devices.

Simply put, there can be limitless applications of GPS fleet tracking. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most important ones.

Fleet Visibility:

GPS fleet tracking provides real-time location that can be used by fleet operators for predicting the time required for a delivery. Accurate location tracking is critical for fleet operators because it provides them benefits such as scheduling more deliveries, planning more fuel efficient routes, and estimation of delivery time.

It also allows dispatchers to pinpoint vehicle locations so that the entire fleet can be more efficient and flexible. This saves time for both the customers as well as the fleet. By locating vehicles using this technology, it is also possible to be aware of traffic issues and fluctuating weather patterns, and communicate the same to the drivers so that they can change routes.

READ ALSO :

GPS technology can also be used to determine a vehicle’s time of arrival in a destination and time spent on site. This data is used to identify customer locations with extended delivery times.

Vehicle Security:

A fleet often remains stationary during the night or off-season. This is the time when the fleets are vulnerable to issues such as unauthorized usage and thefts. A dormant fleet can be monitored passively using GPS fleet tracking. In case of a theft, automatic alerts are sent to a designated fleet manager within minutes with the vehicle’s accurate location.

Maintenance Cost and Fuel Efficiency:

GPS fleet tracking can also be used to reduce fuel expenses. A recently published industry report suggests that an average fuel usage reduction of 11% can be experienced by 55 % of businesses using a robust telematics system for the management of its fleet.

Improved Fleet Safety:

GPS fleet tracking technology’s geolocating capability can protect drivers against different types of harms while traveling. A driver in need of help can seek assistance immediately and can expect the same to arrive without any delay whatsoever. During bad weather conditions, this technology can somewhat compensate for the loss of visual reference points or visibility. The efficiency of GPS doesn’t get affected by poor visibility, darkness, or lack of familiarity because it relies on electronic data.

Mobile Connectivity:

GPS fleet trackers are often used by fleet managers or operators to maintain constant contact with their fleet through a mobile device. Via SMS or email alerts, these trackers send immediate alerts related to fleet activities such as unauthorized use, excessive idling, etc. Vehicles can be tracked even when they are out of mobile coverage, using satellite tracking.

In this brief article, we have tried to share the preliminary concepts of GPS fleet tracking. If you want an in-depth idea about this technology tool, check out Safety Track today. Since 2002, this organization has been delivering top rated fleet and trailer tracking tools for the market’s best price.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: