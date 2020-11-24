9mobile, Cherie Blair Foundation boost Nigerian women entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Telecom operator, 9mobile has linked up with the Cherie Blair Foundation to provide easy platform for Nigerian women entrepreneurs to thrive in business.

The partnership saw to the development of an application HerVenture app, which gives women entrepreneurs the commonest rudiments and strategies to grow in whatever line of entrepreneurship they have undertaken.

The app will also help Nigerian women enterpreneurs develop the confidence and skills they need to grow their MSMEs at scale.

9mobile will harness its technology and networks to promote HerVenture, among women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

This new partnership is expected to deliver on its objectives by leveraging a combination of 9mobile’s technology and technical expertise with the Foundation’s products and programmes.

It will also enable the upscaled provision of integrated mobile business support services for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

In addition to the tech support 9mobile is to provide to oil the partnership, the telco also promises to launch Payment Service Bank, 9PSB, to provide innovative online banking facilities for women entrepreneurs.

9mobile said it was pushed into the partnership by the realisation that given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imperative to fast-track the world into a digital economy and create more women entrepreneurs, there is an urgent need to support women to develop the business skills needed to succeed now and post-pandemic.

CEO of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, said: “9mobile recognises the importance of leveraging its technology to support very important segments of society like women, to build and grow resilient businesses through this pandemic and beyond. We’re delighted to be working with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women to support their efforts to advance women’s entrepreneurship potentials in Nigeria.”

Cherie Blair Foundation said it has also responded to this need by enhancing the HerVenture app to offer new opportunities in the digital space including e-commerce and digital marketing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: