88 LG staff fail promotion exams in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Eighty-eight local government staff in Nasarawa state that sat for promotion exams in the state have reportedly failed.

Chairman of the Commission, Sani Bawa disclosed that 88 of the staff who sat for promotion examination in January 2020 failed the examination conducted by the Academic Staff College of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Man demands refund of offerings from church he attended for 19 years

The chairman who spoke with Journalists in Lafia explained that a total of 701 staff of the Local Government who sat for the exams, 41 got distinction, 131 had credit, 185 passed with merit, 249 scored passes, 88 failed the promotion examination while 7 absconded.

He said those who failed the examination scored between 0- 39, those with 40 per cent had passes, 50- 59 got merit while 70 to 90 had distinction adding that the result of the examination was released on the 4th of September, 2020.

The chairman who stated that for the past 14 years no promotion examination has been conducted after the governor, Abdullahi Adamu said: “Promotion examination were supposed to hold in every three years as such we are expecting another set of civil servants for promotion examination by January 2023″.

ALSO READ: Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC after recovering from illness

“The Commission has embarked on training and would soon organize another round of workshops so as to enhance the capacity of workers. The present administration is committed through the Commission to give financial support to those going for further studies”, the Chairman stated.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: