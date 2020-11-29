50-yr-old father of 2 rapes neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter in Ondo

A 50-year-old father of two, Kamoru Sumaila, has been accused of rape in Akure, Ondo State capital. The victim is his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

Vanguard gathered that the suspected rapist was arrested by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in the state.

It was learned that but for the timely intervention of the officials of the security outfit, some irate youths would have lynched the suspected rapist.

He escaped by whiskers as he was taken away by the NSCDC officials, who stormed the scene of the incident at Danjuma area of the metropolis.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, Olufemi Omole, said the girl’s underwear was stained with blood and semen.

Omole added that the matter was under investigation, and the victim had been taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up.

He said that the culprit is a neighbour to the girl’s parents.

