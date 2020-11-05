5 suspected cultists arrested over death of 25-year-old man

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday apprehended five members of a dreaded cult group who unleashed terror on the people of Ifo town in the early hour of Sunday.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, include 22-year-old Afeez Olapade aka Sabiko, Idowu Adebayo 18, Oduwaye Seyi aka Owo Aje 22, Fatai Olude 22: and Alabi Segun 22 were apprehended following a distress call received by the DPO Ifo division that the cult group was on rampage around Ifo market attacking people with dangerous weapons and dispossessing innocent people of their valuables.

The statement added, “upon the distress call, the DPO Ifo division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene”.

“On getting there, they met a 25 yr old man who was later identified as Sunday in the pool of his own blood as a result of several machete injuries on his body”.

“The policemen chased and got the five suspects arrested within the area”.

“The victim was taken to Ifo General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead”.

“Also injured, is one Muhammed, a trailer driver while one Olalekan Alade was also dispossessed of his phone by the hoodlums, while five other different phones snatched from different people were recovered from them”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of gang must be hunted for and brought to book within the shortest possible time.

The CP, therefore, warned that those who think that police has abandoned their duty as a result of recent protest should better have a rethink as the command is determined more than ever before to wage war against crime and criminality anywhere in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

