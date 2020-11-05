5 easy steps to booking a COVID-19 test in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

NCDC-accredited testing center, 54gene, has provided access to precise, fast, and real-time detection COVID-19 results for Nigerians via its private, secure, and user-friendly diagnostics platform DiagnoseMe Africa.

With ongoing testing operations in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States, 54gene offers private individuals departing and arriving into the country, corporate organizations seeking to get employees tested, and secondary schools looking to safeguard the health of their students and staff, quick and accurate confirmatory COVID-19 tests.

Here’s a simple guide to booking your COVID-19 test:

Step 1 – Create your DiagnoseMe account, make payment and order a test here

Step 2 – Head to your preferred testing center after booking confirmation

Step 3 – Have your test taken (nose/throat swabs)

Step 4 – Your sample is taken to the lab for analysis

Step 5 – Get your test results 20-48 hours after your samples arrive at the lab.

Corporate organizations also stand to enjoy the following benefits:

An assigned sample collection team sent to any location of choice for sample collection

A contract with a flexible payment plan

An assigned company profile for easy collation of results by the company representative

Kindly Share This Story: