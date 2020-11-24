43-year-old woman in court over alleged assault, stealing

Kindly Share This Story:

A 43-year-old woman, Funke Alabi, was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault and stealing of N40,000 from one Atinuke Ukwuibile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alabi is facing a two-count charge of assault and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Obutu Apata, told the court that the defendant, and others at large, conspired among themselves to assault the complainant by beating her, forcefully entering her room and stealing N40,000 belonging to her.

He said that the offences were committed on June 13, 2020, at about at about 10 pm. at Isato Street in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 390(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap C.16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail I the most liberal term.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal, however, said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with valid identification cards.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec.15, for hearing.

