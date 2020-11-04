Breaking News
4 inmates in Tanzania re-arrested after prison escape

Tanzanian police said on Friday they have rearrested four inmates who escaped from prison on Monday after they had slashed a prison officer with a machete.

 

Juma Bwire, the Iringa Regional Police Commander, said this at a news conference in Dar Es Salaam.

Bwire said the police also recovered the firearm that inmates snatched from a prisons officer.

 

“After they had managed to escape, the police launched a manhunt and re-arrested all the four prisoners,” said Bwire.

 

Bwire said three of the inmates were rearrested in Iringa region and the fourth was arrested in Njombe region.

 

He said the inmates were serving jail terms ranging from seven months to eight years.

 

Xinhua

 

Vanguard News Nigeria

