By Bashir Bello—KANO

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE, Professor Bashir Usman, on Monday, said 3.5 million children of nomads were out of school.

Professor Usman stated this while making a case for government to ensure the out-of-school nomad children enrolled back in school.

He also called for the recruitment of more teachers and infrastructure to cater for the education of the nomad children.

Professor Usman made the call during a skill acquisition training for a set of 120 youths selected from Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya Federal Constituency, organised by it lawmaker, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya in collaboration with the commission.

Professor Usman described skill acquisition and sustainable livelihoods as a catalyst to address poverty, reduce restiveness, social vices such as cattle rustling, kidnapping, raping, rural banditry and incessant conflicts, leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“Overall,” he said, “empowerment with skills and acquisition training are basically to ensure poverty eradication, good education standard, job creation, good governance, security or crime reduction, national growth, technological development and employment, wealth creation and self-reliance.”

He commended the lawmaker for organising the skill acquisition programme, saying “while commending you in your effort to give quality education to our very hard-to-reach nomads, I urge you to be more determined in ensuring that all out of school nomadic children, totalling 3.5 million, are enrolled in our schools.

“I also wish to call on the Kano State government and other states in the zone to provide adequate teachers and infrastructure for nomadic primary schools,” Professor Usman stated.

Earlier, the Director of Department of Extension Education and Skills Development, Abdu Umar Ardo, said starter packs of sewing machines, pumping machines, goat husbandry among others, would be distributed to the selected beneficiaries at the end of the training to make them self-reliant.

