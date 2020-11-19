2023: PDP set to review manifesto

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will in the days ahead, set up a committee to review its manifesto to align with current realities.

This was part of the resolution reached at the end of the party’s caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja.

The party, Vanguard gathered, is also looking at registration of new members nationwide as well as reaching out to those who left the party for one reason or the other in a bid to swell up its ranks.

Similarly, the Bala Mohammed Committee set up to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general elections is expected to submit its report to the national leadership of the party in Abuja today (Thursday).

A highly-placed party source who pleaded anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to go public with what transpired at the meeting told newsmen that the time was indeed right to review the party’s manifesto.

“We are looking at a number of things including setting up a committee to review the PDP manifesto.

“You recall that we set up a committee chaired by the governor of Bauchi state to look at our performance in the 2019 general elections. The importance of this is to see what went wrong, what we did right and ways of avoiding mistakes of the past. That report is ready.

“By and large, we are working at repositioning the PDP ahead of the task ahead and I can assure you that we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the party is stronger,” he said.

Emerging from the meeting, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus who initially declined to field questions from journalists, said the meeting discussed a wide range of issues affecting the health of the nation.

“We deliberated on a number of issues on the state of the nation. We are telling this government to wake up and do more for the people,” he said.

On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state said PDP will get better even as he described the party as the most nationalistic party in the country.

The meeting held at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja and was attended by Governors Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa and Bala Mohammed, of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Delta and Bauchi states respectively.

Others included Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Ishaku Darius (Taraba) as well as immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, chairman of the PDP disciplinary committee, Chief Tom Ikimi as well as former Minister of Defense, Haliru Bello Mohammed, amongst others.

