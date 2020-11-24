2023: Buhari should be wary of people trying to market Tinubu ― Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to fall for those who would eclipse the main issue wracking Lagos State in a needless, solicitous self immersed scheming in partisan engagement.

Bode George also advises former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande not to engage in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe-dream about governing Nigeria.

“The visit of Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr Yomi Finnih, and Chief Segun Osoba to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary, veiled in some poorly hidden agenda that is woven in apparently self-serving ulterior personalised desperation.

“It is easy to discern that the visit is stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision. The very absence of Bola Tinubu from the jamboree screams to high heavens that the meeting itself is a covert placatory softening of the ground for Tinubu himself. I am pretty certain that in his very absence, Tinubu occupies the centrality of the discussion.

Bode George, who is Atona Oodua of Yorubaland in his message titled, “The jamboree visit to the Villa: My Birthday Offering.” said that the very pivot of the Lagosian malady is the reckless, irresponsible misappropriation of the Lagosian commonwealth by Tinubu.

“This much I have documented in several public interventions. This, I may add, contributed to the heightened scale of the disgruntlement and the anger of the youths who made the Lekki Tollgates the very symbol of their rejection of the politics of subjugation.

“I will advise Baba Akande who governed Osun State with principled, incorruptible leadership to kindly help us drop off Bola Tinubu at Iragbiji as he makes his way back to Ila-Orangun, rather than engaging in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe-dream about governing Nigeria. He should pay restitution for the egregious stripping of the Lagosian coffers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

