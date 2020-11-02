2023: Amaechi-El-Rufai’s campaign posters flood Abuja Streets

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

CAMPAIGN posters of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for President have flooded Abuja streets. The posters also had the face of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State as the running mate and vice-presidential candidate.

One of the posters was titled:The People’s choice”, while another had the message: “Today may not be the best, but tomorrow will be better”.

All the posters show they are being sponsored by the National Consolidation Movement but they did not have the logo of any political parties.Both Amaechi and El-Rufai are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Since the return of the country to democracy in 1999, Hon. Amaechi is one of the very few Nigerians who has not been out of political and public office.

He was a member and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007 after which he was sworn in as Governor of the State following his victory at the Supreme Court which declared him as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and there removed Chief Celestine Omehia from office.

In 2014 he joined the All Progressives Congress with four other governors of the PDP and was appointed Minister of Transportation in 2015 following the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls. He was reappointed to the same position for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In both the 2015 and 2019 elections, Hon. Amechi served as the Director-General of the President’s campaign and is said to be one of the Ministers who is extremely close to the President and has direct access to him.

Also,the minister presided, as the leader of the party in the South South, over a meeting held in Edo State were leaders of the Party from the South South resolved that Oshiomhole was sacked from the party and would not be their chairman.

