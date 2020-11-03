2021 Budget: Reps cancel all new capital projects by TCN

Kindly Share This Story:

…directs agency to complete old ones

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives has cancelled all new capital projects planned for execution by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

The House Commitee on Power reached the decision via a motion at the resumed budget defence session with TCN on Tuesday in Abuja.

The agency had appeared before the Committee to defend its 2021 budget proposals totaling N165,89,532,680.00. It announced 14 new projects to be executed in next year’s budget.

But hardly had its Managing Director, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz told the Committee that there were numerous ones left unexecuted over the years than the Committee in its wisdom said it was counterproductive to introduce new ones when many previously awarded ones had not been attended to.

The development unsettled the committee which eventually called for an urgent action to reverse what was perceived as an abnormal situation.

Consequently, a motion was needed for it. It was eventually moved and seconded.

Securing the consent of the majority of the committee members, the Chairman, Hon. Magaji Aliyu from Jigawa State ruled in the affirmative to shut down the projects.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: