2021 budget defence: Reps demand database of refugees, IDPs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives has said it would need a comprehensive database of all refugees, migrants and displaced Nigerians for proper resources distribution and the protection of the affected people.

It therefore asked the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to ensure the directive was immediately carried out.

The chairman, House committee on IDPs and Humanitarian Matters, Rep. Muhammad Jega gave the charge at a budget defence session with the Refugees commission on Thursday evening.

He said the system would help the national assembly make adequate appropriation for the agency.

He said: “This committee will want to see a situation where a comprehensive database of all IDPs and refugees in the country. This will bring about effective tracking mechanism for providing adequate care and protection to them.

“And it will also help us in the process of appropriation to gauge the level of humanitarian need the commission is expected to cater for, and appropriate accordingly”.

Earlier, the commissioner in charge of the Refugees commission, Sen. Bashir Garba Mohammed told the committee that the sum of N5.7bn was appropriated for the agency as capital and recurrent expenditure in 2020, adding that the amount represent 36.5% increase from 2019.

He said overhead was N29m out of which only N4.2m has been released so far, adding that the sum of N2.1bn was approved for zonal intervention (constituency) projects for lawmakers.

“The Commission has the capacity and full willingness to execute projects appropriated for in the 2020 budget.

“Commission has been working to ensure the realisation of its mandates N5.7bn approved for both capitals and recurrent. Larger part of the sum has been released as at Nov 1st. Two months releases are outstanding for September and October.”

“The Commission is faced with lots of challenges which we believe can be surmounted with your support. And the major of such challenges is paucity of funds which we hope this committee would assist in reviewing upward,” he told the lawmakers.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

