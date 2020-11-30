2020 NAFEST: Rivers State indigenes in Plateau celebrate Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

Rivers State indigenes in Plateau State have been celebrating Governor Nyesom Wike for all the support he gave the Rivers contingents to the 2020 Jos NAFEST and for their sterling performance this year again.

Rivers State, which hosted and won the 2018 NAFEST, won again in Edo NAFEST in 2019, narrowly missed the first position this year by only two points, due mainly to Archery competition in which Rivers came 4th. And Archery, after all, is not a Southern game.

Speaking to Vanguard shortly after clinching the 2nd position last Saturday, Sunday Magnus and Basil Akporiaye said although Rivers State narrowly missed the first position this year, the entire people were happy for their excellent performance and the full support Governor Wike gave the contingent.

In addition to clinching the 2nd position in the overall winner, Rivers, amongst other two states, won the Special Award for most Covid-19 Protocol, traditional cuisine, children’s essay writing competition, children’s Arts & Craft competition, choral music, children’s indigenous music instrumentation (2nd position), traditional board game (Ayo) and indigenous fabric & fashion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: