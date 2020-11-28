2020 Lagos Women Run: Boost for sports, tourism in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Amidst the debilitating effects of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the 2020 Lagos Women Run 10 km race provided a veritable escape, from the new normal, for thousands of women who defied the odds to participate in the race.

There were two major running categories for this year’s Lagos Women Run; the Virtual Run and Real Run. The real run comprised of both the Open and the Veteran Runners

The Virtual run event was the first of its kind in Nigeria and serves as the pilot run for this year’s event.

As was the case last year, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu took part in the race, albeit in the virtual category. Her participation was the highpoint of the event which attracted participants from across the nation. Other participants from different parts of the world did their 10 kilometres race through virtual participation. Athletes were encouraged to participate by downloading the Lagos Women Run virtual App, in line with COVID-19 protocol. The physical participants were restricted to 500 as registration for the race was controlled.

The Virtual Run was a huge success as runners from all over the country participated in the LWR 2020. Organisers said they had pictures coming in from Abuja, Kano, Rivers State and from different parts of Lagos.

For those who ran the main race, it was fun as usual. The race which began at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square took the runners through some tourist centres in Lagos.

Runners passed through the popular Broad Street to Akpongbon, went through the Carter Bridge, linking the National Theatre and on to Eric Moore Road. From there the runners passed through Bode Thomas Street and returned to Western Avenue before getting to the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

Young Daylop Mwangmwang Patience from Plateau State won the ultimate cash prize of N1m for emerging top in the open category. Awawu Haruna and Abiye David finished second and third and earned N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Ana Seriki, Ladi Henri and Kareem Bolanle placed first, second and third in the Veterans Category. They were also rewarded with cash prizes of N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 for the efforts.

