2020 has been a tough year in many dimensions – Homebased

Nigerian-British Afro Pop music artist Emmanuel Anjorin widely known as Homebased is set to release is debut EP album titled “Spur me On”

Whilst speaking about this release, he said he plans to release this album prior to Xmas on the 18th December. This EP album will consist of 6 tracks with an intelude with his 4 years old son.

However, he mentioned he has decided to release a couple of the EP tracks this month in advance of the main EP release date.

He further stated that ” 2020 has been a tough year in many dimensions, especially with everything going on in the world.

However, he believes music is one thing that has helped lots of people get by. ” As you know music heals the soul. Hence, I thought dropping my happy party track “Let’s Dance” in the mix wont hurt at all. This track is a banger and Afrobeat fans will definitely love it. It drops on the 20th of November and will be followed by another up beat track on the 27th November titled “My Fire” These two songs are both vibrant and interesting

According to him, these 2 songs are of a slightly different vibe from say his very successful debut single “Just Fine” which now has close to 200 thousand streams across all online platforms.

“I must give a shout out to the incredible producers I have worked with on this project Victizzle of Vixmix and Ralph of Jomanedopebeatz_. Great guys indeed.!”

He prays and hope all my fans and listeners enjoy the EP as they celebrate a wonderful Xmas with their friends and family.

When asked whats next after the ” Spur Me On EP”. He said he hopes to collaborate with other artistes in the industry next year by God’s grace and also continue to drop lots more varied singles as he progresses his career.

