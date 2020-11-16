16 million people get stroke annually — Health Stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Stakeholders in the health sector on Thursday, in Benin City, Edo State, said not less than 70 million people globally have been affected by the deadly stroke out of which 16 million are infected annually.

Speaking at an event to mark 10 years of the inauguration of a dedicated ward to stroke patients at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), chairman of the event, Hon Solomon Eromosele described the establishment of a dedicated ward for the treatment of stroke by UBTH as a milestone.

Represented by Tom Itua, Eromosele said “We have been told by experts that 70 million people are affected by stroke worldwide out of these cases, 16 million cases recorded annually.”

He urged the federal government to recognize the Hospital’s effort by giving them the support they need to do more.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki disclosed that stroke patients respond better to treatment when they are treated in a dedicated ward, rather than in an open ward.

He noted that the neurology unit of UBTH is the pioneer stroke ward and the biggest in the country.

He said “Beyond the neurology family, so many persons are not aware of the fact that UBTH pioneered the treatment and management of stroke patients in a dedicated ward.

“It has been proven objectively that there are better outcomes of stroke patients when they are treated in a dedicated ward rather than in an open ward.

“We are challenging the team to go beyond what the previous team had from acute management of stroke to hype acute management of stroke.”

He said the management of the institution would continue to provide the conducive environment for the experts to thrive.

On his part, the head of the stroke unit, Prof. Frank Imarhiagbe disclosed that over 2,500 acute stroke patients have been admitted and treated in the ward since inception.

Vanguard News Nigeria

