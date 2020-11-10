10 persons hospitalised, properties destroyed in Ebonyi fire disaster

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

A fire incident which erupted on Saturday was reported to have destroyed valuable properties of residents of the affected building as 10 persons are still hospitalized following the incident.

Those who sustained burns from the fire had been admitted in various clinics in Afikpo, in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The perpetrators of the dastardly act are still unknown.

According to sources, the inferno, which started at about 2am on the fateful also destroyed a computer centre, shops, a SIENNA wagon, among others, at Mgbom village, Afikpo North Council of the state.

A source, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said, “It was people that set the house on fire. They poured fuel round the building and round the SIENA car that was packed in front of the house and smatch another car there. While the house was burning, the vehicle outside, was also burning.

“But what I can say is that the owner of the building died sometime ago and the building has been in contention. One of the nephews of the owner of the house, who died sometime ago, is dragging the house with someone they call the Landlady, of the building.

“Two of them are ‘fighting’ over the building. This one is saying I have this place, while another one is saying I have that place. So that’s the problem. One Sunday (nephew to the owner of the house) and a lady, called Reverend Ann, are dragging the building. The building has been in controversy.

“So many pieces of properties were burnt; about 10 tenants of the building were inflicted with varying degrees of fire burns and they currrently receiving treament at various hospitals, in Afikpo. A computer centre, two shops, valaubles and two cars were destroyed by the fires.”