Breaking News
Translate

Zulum, other northern govs hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

On 6:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Zulum, other northern govs hold emergency meeting in Kaduna
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, eight governors from the north, and three deputy governors converged on Kaduna Thursday for an emergency meeting.

Sources from the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said the meeting was chaired by the governor of Plateau state and chairman of the northern states governors’ forum, Mr.Simon Bako Lalong.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Nigerians react as Buhari ignores Lekki Tollgate shooting in his nationwide broadcast

Although details of the meeting were yet to be made public, journalists were told that it would not be unconnected with the situation in some parts of Nigeria where there was chaos.

At the meeting were governors of Sokoto, Yobe, Kebbi Nasarawa, Gombe, Zamfara, and the Niger States and Deputy Governors of Kaduna, Kano, and Kogi.

“Zulum departed Maiduguri earlier today and arrived Kaduna airport for a meeting that is expected to discuss crucial issues that may include preventing the crisis in northern states in respect of pockets of violence experienced in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja,” a source has said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!