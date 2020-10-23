Zulum, other northern govs hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, eight governors from the north, and three deputy governors converged on Kaduna Thursday for an emergency meeting.

Sources from the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said the meeting was chaired by the governor of Plateau state and chairman of the northern states governors’ forum, Mr.Simon Bako Lalong.

Although details of the meeting were yet to be made public, journalists were told that it would not be unconnected with the situation in some parts of Nigeria where there was chaos.

At the meeting were governors of Sokoto, Yobe, Kebbi Nasarawa, Gombe, Zamfara, and the Niger States and Deputy Governors of Kaduna, Kano, and Kogi.

“Zulum departed Maiduguri earlier today and arrived Kaduna airport for a meeting that is expected to discuss crucial issues that may include preventing the crisis in northern states in respect of pockets of violence experienced in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja,” a source has said.

Vanguard

